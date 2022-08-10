Obese patients ‘weight-shamed by doctors and nurses’

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Obese and overweight patients are often shamed over their weight by doctors and nurses due to unconcious biases, according to researchers.

The stigmatisation leads to patients avoiding appointments, feeling depressed or anxious and being more likely to put on weight, scientists said.

The British researchers said there needed to be better education for medics over “weight stigma” to avoid this spilling over into healthcare.

They said this could help to tackle the UK’s obesity crisis, as negative biases over weight limit access to healthcare services and treatment.

It is estimated 64 per cent of adults in the UK are obese or overweight.

This figure will rise to 71 per cent by 2040 if current trends continue, according to Cancer Research UK, whose research found obese adults were on track to outnumber those of a healthy weight.

Obesity can increase the risk of developing many health conditions, including Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and different types of cancer.

University College London research has said tackling weight stigma in healthcare could help to tackle the obesity problem in the UK.

The scientists looked at more than 3,000 research articles on the topic to identify strategies to tackle negative biases towards overweight and obese patients.

Dr Anastasia Kalea, the lead author, told The Guardian her team found “extensive evidence” of “strong weight bias” among healthcare staff, including doctors, nurses, psychologists and obesity specialists.

They found evidence of health professionals believing patients are “lazy, lack self-control, overindulge, are hostile, dishonest, have poor hygiene and do not follow guidance”.

“Sadly, healthcare, including general practice, is one of the most common settings for weight stigmatisation and we know this acts as a barrier to the services and treatments that can help people manage weight,” the UCL academic told the newspaper.

“A common misconception among medics and others, is that obesity is caused by factors within a person’s control, focusing on diet and exercise without recognition of, for instance, social and environmental determinants.”

She added: “In this review, it was clear more needs to be done to educate healthcare professionals and medical students on the complex range of factors regulating body weight, and to address weight stigma, explicitly emphasising its prevalence, origins, and impact.”

Her team of researchers identified a number of effective approaches to help to tackle stereotypes, including storytelling of patient case studies and ethics seminars.

The scientists called on medical schools around the world to include weight-inclusive teaching is embedded in curriculums.

The study has been published in the journal Obesity Reviews.