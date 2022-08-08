Record numbers of obese children around the world are more likely to suffer heat-related health emergencies as global temperatures rise, a researcher has warned.

Children take about 30 per cent less aerobic exercise than their parents when they were their age, according to data cited by environmental exercise physiologist Dr Shawnda Morrison.

Obesity puts children at greater risk of dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke, she said after a new comprehensive review of more than 150 studies on the topic.