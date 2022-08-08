Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Record obesity puts children at greater risk in increasingly hotter weather, study warns

Overweight children have harder time regulating their body temperatures, reports Lamiat Sabin

Monday 08 August 2022 21:26
Comments
<p>Obesity puts children at greater risk of dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke</p>

Obesity puts children at greater risk of dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke

(PA)

Record numbers of obese children around the world are more likely to suffer heat-related health emergencies as global temperatures rise, a researcher has warned.

Children take about 30 per cent less aerobic exercise than their parents when they were their age, according to data cited by environmental exercise physiologist Dr Shawnda Morrison.

Obesity puts children at greater risk of dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke, she said after a new comprehensive review of more than 150 studies on the topic.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in