‘Alarming’ rise in children trying to lose weight in England, say experts

More than a quarter of children in England are on diets, including an increasing number of those considered a healthy weight, research suggests.

A study involving more than 34,000 youngsters in England found an “alarming” rise in the proportion of children trying to shed the pounds, including some as young as eight years old.

Data was analysed from 34,235 children aged eight to 17 that had been recorded as part of the Health Survey for England from 1997 to 2016.