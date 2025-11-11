Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Major UK water firm warned to improve following £11m fine

Water companies apologise for sewage spills in English rivers
  • Ofwat has proposed an £11 million enforcement package for Wessex Water due to significant failures in the operation and maintenance of its wastewater network.
  • The watchdog identified that these failures directly resulted in spills from storm overflows.
  • The penalty must be funded by Wessex Water and its shareholders, not through customer bills, despite the company recently increasing water bills by an average of 20 per cent.
  • Wessex Water is required to help seal sewer pipes on private land, reduce spills at specific storm overflows through investment, and install additional monitoring equipment.
  • Wessex Water has acknowledged the impact of its performance and committed to a £300 million investment in sewerage infrastructure by 2030.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in