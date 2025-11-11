Major UK water firm warned to improve following £11m fine
- Ofwat has proposed an £11 million enforcement package for Wessex Water due to significant failures in the operation and maintenance of its wastewater network.
- The watchdog identified that these failures directly resulted in spills from storm overflows.
- The penalty must be funded by Wessex Water and its shareholders, not through customer bills, despite the company recently increasing water bills by an average of 20 per cent.
- Wessex Water is required to help seal sewer pipes on private land, reduce spills at specific storm overflows through investment, and install additional monitoring equipment.
- Wessex Water has acknowledged the impact of its performance and committed to a £300 million investment in sewerage infrastructure by 2030.