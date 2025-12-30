Police apologise for suggesting Jewish community supported Maccabi ban
- West Midlands Police apologised to MPs for wrongly suggesting the Jewish community supported a ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans attending an Aston Villa match.
- The force admitted there was "no documented feedback" from Jewish representatives expressing support for the ban prior to its communication.
- Birmingham City Council announced plans for an independent review into the Safety Advisory Group's decision to bar Maccabi supporters.
- The initial ban on fans sparked political outrage, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer condemning it as "the wrong decision".
- The Home Secretary has ordered a policing watchdog to examine how forces provide risk assessments to safety advisory groups following the incident.