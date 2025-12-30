Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Police apologise for suggesting Jewish community supported Maccabi ban

Maccabi Tel Aviv fan clashes with pro-Palestine protester outside Villa Park
  • West Midlands Police apologised to MPs for wrongly suggesting the Jewish community supported a ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans attending an Aston Villa match.
  • The force admitted there was "no documented feedback" from Jewish representatives expressing support for the ban prior to its communication.
  • Birmingham City Council announced plans for an independent review into the Safety Advisory Group's decision to bar Maccabi supporters.
  • The initial ban on fans sparked political outrage, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer condemning it as "the wrong decision".
  • The Home Secretary has ordered a policing watchdog to examine how forces provide risk assessments to safety advisory groups following the incident.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in