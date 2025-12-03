Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Truck driver rescued after dangling high in the air from icy West Virginia bridge

Driver rescued from truck dangling off icy bridge
  • A truck driver was rescued after his cab was left dangling precariously over an icy bridge in West Virginia.
  • The incident occurred early on Tuesday, 2 December, following a crash.
  • The driver remained uninjured despite the dangerous situation, which lasted for several hours.
  • Rescue crews successfully extracted the driver from the cab using a ladder truck.
  • The crash happened amidst the first major winter storm of the season, which brought snow and ice to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, causing hazardous road conditions and widespread disruption.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in