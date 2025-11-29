Several injured in shopping mall shooting
- Three people were shot at the Westfield Valley Fair mall in Santa Clara, California, on Black Friday.
- The victims were located inside the mall and transported to a local hospital; their conditions remain unknown.
- Police received reports of the shooting around 5:40 p.m. PST and have described it as an isolated incident, not an active shooter situation.
- The mall has been evacuated, and authorities have confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public, advising people to avoid the area.
- San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan expressed his concern for the victims and stated that officers are working to identify and apprehend the person responsible.