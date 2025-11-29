Two people injured in Black Friday shooting at Bay Area mall, police say
The shooting happened on Friday evening, police said
Two people have been taken to hospital after being shot at Westfield Valley Fair in California on Black Friday, police said.
The victims were located inside the Santa Clara mall and taken to a local hospital, the San Jose Police Department said. Their conditions are unknown.
Police said they first received a report of a shooting at around 5.40 p.m PST, according to NBC Bay Area. It appears to be an isolated event, and not an active shooter, the outlet added, citing law enforcement.
No information about the suspect has been released.
Police are evacuating the mall and have said no ongoing threat to the public. They have urged people to avoid the mall as the investigation continues.
The Independent has reached out to the San Jose Police Department for comment.
This is a developing story...
