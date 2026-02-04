Doberman wins prestigious award at 150th Westminister Dog Show
- A Doberman pinscher named Penny claimed the prestigious Best in Show title at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday night.
- This victory marks veteran handler Andy Linton's second Best in Show win, almost four decades after his first triumph with another Doberman in 1989.
- Linton, who is nearing retirement, described Penny as "as great a Doberman as I have ever seen," making the win at the 150th annual show particularly significant for him.
- The runner-up was Cota, a Chesapeake Bay retriever, with other finalists including an Afghan hound, Lhasa apso, Maltese, Old English sheepdog, and Smooth Fox Terrier.
- Penny emerged victorious from a field of 2,500 dogs representing over 200 breeds, with the event also highlighting other memorable competitors, such as Millie, a Danish-Swedish farmdog making history in the semi-finals.
