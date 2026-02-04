Penny the Doberman pinscher secures priceless win at Westminster Dog Show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Doberman pinscher named Penny has claimed the coveted Best in Show title at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, marking a significant victory for veteran handler Andy Linton. The triumph, secured on Tuesday night, represents Linton’s second Best in Show win, nearly four decades after his first with another Doberman, Indy, in 1989.

Linton, guiding the four-year-old Penny through an impeccably crisp performance despite her previous health issues, declared her "as great a Doberman as I have ever seen" to an appreciative audience. Reflecting on his career, Linton later told reporters that winning at the milestone 150th annual Westminster show was "extra-special," fulfilling one of his long-held ambitions as he nears retirement.

The runner-up, a Chesapeake Bay retriever named Cota, received equally enthusiastic cheers. While Dobermans have now won five times, no retriever has ever claimed the top prize, making Cota’s strong showing a source of encouragement for fans of the breed. Cota appeared to relish the moment, particularly when his handler, Devon Kipp Levy, allowed him to play with his ribbon.

Other finalists included Zaida the Afghan hound, JJ the Lhasa apso, Cookie the Maltese, Graham the Old English sheepdog, and Wager the Smooth Fox Terrier. Judge David Fitzpatrick, a two-time Westminster-winning handler himself, hailed the lineup as one "that will go down in history."

open image in gallery Penny, a doberman pinscher, competes in the Best in Show judging of the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show ( AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) )

Each dog is judged on how closely it embodies the ideal characteristics of its breed, with the winner receiving a trophy, ribbons, and significant bragging rights within the dog showing community.

Penny, a crowd favourite at the 2025 Westminster show, has consistently impressed in show rings. A throng of handlers and enthusiasts cheered for the seemingly undistractable dog and for Linton during the early rounds on Tuesday afternoon. Ringside, Penny politely but pointedly nudged her nose into a visitor’s leg, seeking affection, it transpired.

Linton described her as generally "very chill," but noted she "can get pretty pumped up for a bad guy. Or a squirrel." Co-owner Greg Chan of Toronto added that Penny is "very demanding and very smart," but also "a pleaser — she’ll do anything for food." Her favourite snack? "Everything."

open image in gallery Handler Andy Linton hugs Penny, a doberman pinscher, after Penny won Best in Show of the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show ( AP )

Penny emerged victorious from a field of 2,500 dogs, representing over 200 breeds, who showcased their talents at the event. Beyond the finalists, many dogs provided memorable, often humorous, moments that delighted the crowd. Spectators cheered loudly for Calaco, a hairless Xoloitzcuintli, and were charmed by Beamer the Vizsla, who hopped into a box meant for his handler’s tools.

Storm the Newfoundland drew laughs by jumping up to stand as tall as his handler, while cheers for Oliver the Golden Retriever drowned out the arena announcer, and chants of "Lumpy! Lumpy!" resounded for Lumpy the Pekingese. Millie, a Danish-Swedish farmdog, made history in the semi-finals as her breed only became eligible this year, with Millie outperforming approximately ten other farmdogs to reach the evening round.

While Westminster wins often go to dogs handled by professionals or owners with decades of experience, merely reaching this elite, champions-only show is a major accomplishment in the world of dog showing, particularly for newcomers.

open image in gallery Cookie, a Maltese, competes in the Best in Show judging of the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show ( AP )

Joseph Carrero, a heavy equipment operator from Indian Springs, Nevada, fulfilled a lifelong dream by showing his Neapolitan mastiff, Dezi. Having initially started showing at his breeder’s request, Carrero now breeds and handles his Neos himself, alongside his full-time job. "It’s really hard for us to do this, but we enjoy it, and he enjoys it," Carrero said, as visitors gathered to greet his jowly, 86-kilogram dog.

Similarly, Natalee Ridenhour, whose life was shaped by Boerboels – formidable guard dogs from South Africa – found herself competing at Westminster with her dog, Invictus. Though Invictus did not advance past the first round, Ridenhour found her own victory in the public’s reaction.

open image in gallery Della, a Kerry blue terrier gets a kiss from her handler during the terrier group competition ( AP )

As a passer-by affectionately petted the 77-kilogram animal, Ridenhour remarked, "Honestly, the big win is: You’re about the 50th person who’s gotten down in his face and loved on him."