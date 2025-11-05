Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sir Tim Martin outlines how Budget may impact Wetherspoon pubs

Wetherspoons founder Tim Martin labels dry January a 'cult'
  • Pub group JD Wetherspoon reported a 3.7 per cent increase in like-for-like sales over the first 14 weeks of its financial year, ending 2 November.
  • The sales growth was primarily driven by a 5.7 per cent rise in bar sales and an 8.9 per cent jump in slot and fruit machine revenue, although hotel room sales saw a 6.3 per cent decline.
  • Chairman Sir Tim Martin expressed caution regarding the company's outlook for the remainder of the year, ahead of the Chancellor's upcoming Budget statement.
  • Wetherspoon is experiencing a significant surge in staff costs, estimated at an additional £60 million annually, due to recent government policies including wage increases and national insurance contributions.
  • Sir Tim highlighted that a 10 per cent wage rise could increase the cost of a pint by approximately 15p in pubs, dramatically widening the pricing differential with supermarkets.
