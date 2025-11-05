Wetherspoons ‘cautious’ ahead of November Budget

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pub group JD Wetherspoon has reported growing sales but said it was cautious ahead of the upcoming Budget, with recent Government policies already sending costs soaring.

The group, which operates nearly 800 pubs across the UK, said like-for-like sales lifted 3.7% in the first 14 weeks of its financial year, to November 2.

This is up from growth of 3.2% in the first few weeks.

It saw bar sales rise 5.7%, food lift 0.9% and sales from slot and fruit machines jump 8.9%, but hotel room sales fell 6.3%.

Chairman Sir Tim Martin said: “The company is pleased with the continued sales momentum but is mindful of the Chancellor’s Budget statement later this month and, as a result, is slightly more cautious in its outlook for the remainder of the year.”

In her speech on Tuesday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves braced the UK for possible income tax rises in her November 26 budget, warning everyone will “have to contribute” to helping rebuild the economy and repair the country’s finances.

Sir Tim said the group was seeing a surge in staff costs following recent policy changes, which is “dramatically widening the pricing differential between pubs and supermarkets, to the anger and consternation of customers”.

A 10% wage rise will increase the cost of a pint by about 15p in a pub compared with about 1.5p per pint in a supermarket, according to Sir Tim.

Wetherspoon employed an average of nearly 42,100 staff across its pubs and head office over 2025.

Sir Tim recently said increases to national insurance contributions and wages were adding about £60 million to the chain’s yearly costs, while it was also facing an impact from energy charges and new packaging taxes.