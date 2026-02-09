Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Inside the first Wetherspoons pub outside the UK and Ireland

Wetherspoons founder Tim Martin labels dry January a 'cult'
  • The first Wetherspoon pub outside the UK and Ireland, named Castell de Santa Bàrbera, has opened at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport in Spain.
  • Launched on Monday, the pub is located airside in departures, operating from 6 am to 9 pm daily, and includes an external terrace for customers.
  • The menu offers a blend of traditional Wetherspoon dishes, such as breakfasts and burgers, alongside local Spanish options like garlic prawns, though real ales are not served.
  • Wetherspoon founder Tim Martin announced plans for further international expansion, targeting more airport locations and potential high-street venues across Europe.
  • The new pub is anticipated to be popular with British holidaymakers and expatriates in Alicante, despite some initial customer observations about local Spanish prices being generally lower.
