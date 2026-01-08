What are ICE agents and why are they in Minneapolis?
- A 37-year-old woman, Renee Nicole Good, was fatally shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis, sparking protests and fierce debate in the US.
- The incident has triggered backlash against US federal agency ICE, which was established in 2003 and is responsible for upholding US immigration laws and removing people it believes are in the country illegally.
- Good’s death follows the Trump administration deploying additional ICE agents to Minneapolis amid an investigation into fraud in Minnesota’s social services programs.
- A large share of Minnesota residents are of Somali descent, many of whom have remained indoors for fear of being detained by ICE, according to reports.
- Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), said: “Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them.”