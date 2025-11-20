Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

When will the Epstein files actually be released?

Pam Bondi claims Trump-demanded new Epstein probe was due to 'new information'
  • Donald Trump signed a bill compelling the Justice Department to release all unclassified Jeffrey Epstein files within 30 days.
  • The "Epstein Files Transparency Act" was passed by Congress after initial resistance from Trump and Republican House leadership.
  • Trump, who previously called the Epstein issue a Democrat "hoax", made a U-turn to support the bill after initially opposing it.
  • The legislation mandates the release of records related to Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and associated individuals or entities - but grants Attorney General Pam Bondi powers to redact or withhold sensitive information.
  • Concerns remain that the Justice Department, led by Pam Bondi, may delay or withhold the files, potentially citing an ongoing investigation into Epstein's associates.
