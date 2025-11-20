What happens next now that Trump has signed the bill to release the Epstein files?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he had signed a bill to force the Justice Department to release files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Congress rushed through the Epstein Files Transparency Act after months of resistance from Trump and Republican House leadership.

“I have just signed the bill to release the Epstein files!” Trump wrote in all-caps in a Truth Social post Wednesday night. “Democrats have used the ‘Epstein’ issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING Victories.”

A drawn-out fight by survivors of Epstein’s abuse, MAGA, rebel GOP reps and Democrats culminated in the clearing the House and the Senate Tuesday.

The legislation calls for Attorney General Pam Bondi to release the remaining unclassified records in the case relating to the disgraced financier, who died by suicide in his jail cell in August 2019 while facing federal sex trafficking charges.

Epstein survivors and campaigners were jubilant as they watched the bill sail through the upper chamber, but questions remain as to when the files might finally be released, particularly because Bondi still has the power to redact and omit certain records.

So far, the Justice Department has stayed silent on how it will proceed, and there is some trepidation that Bondi could put the brakes on the release of the files, despite the newly signed bill.

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he had signed a bill to force the Justice Department to release files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein ( REUTERS )

What is in the Epstein Files Transparency Act?

The bill calls on Bondi to release “all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials” held by the Justice Department, FBI and each U.S. Attorney’s Office related to Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell within 30 days.

It also calls for files to be released that relate to individuals, including government officials, named or referenced in connection with criminal activities in the case, and any corporate, nonprofit, academic or governmental entities “with known or alleged ties to the trafficking or financial networks of Jeffrey Epstein.”

But the bill also gives Bondi the power to withhold records that contain sensitive information about a victim or child witness, depict or contain child pornography or any image of death, physical abuse or injury of any person.

Crucially, the bill also states that Bondi can withhold or redact documents that would jeopardize an active federal investigation or prosecution, or contain information “specifically authorized under criteria established by an Executive order to be kept secret,” citing national defense or foreign policy.

How did Trump go from opposing the bill to signing it?

Trump initially strongly opposed the bill, calling the few Republicans who supported the measure from the start “weak.”

Even in his announcement of the bill’s signing, the president referred to the Epstein files as a Democrat “hoax.”

But on Sunday, Trump made a surprising U-turn, telling House Republicans to support the bill after a growing number of GOP lawmakers signaled they’d back the measure.

He later promised to sign the bill if it got through the House and the Senate — though Trump had the power all along to order the release of the files with or without Congress.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he was “deeply disappointed” that the Senate approved the bill without making further amendments, and said he and Trump “both have concerns.”

Trump initially strongly opposed the bill, calling the few Republicans who supported the measure from the start 'weak' ( Getty )

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal told CNN that he believed “30 days would be a more than sufficient time” for the Justice Department to release the files.

Republican Senators Thom Tillis and Eric Schmitt also told CNN the Justice Department should comply with the bill and release the files.

What has the Department of Justice said?

The department has kept relatively quiet about the bill.

Bondi addressed the Epstein files saga on her X account on November 14, where she responded to a Truth Social post from Trump instructing her to launch an investigation into Epstein’s Democratic associates.

“Thank you, Mr. President. SDNY U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton is one of the most capable and trusted prosecutors in the country, and I’ve asked him to take the lead,” Bondi said. “As with all matters, the Department will pursue this with urgency and integrity to deliver answers to the American people.”

In a press conference on November 19, Bondi said the department will “continue to follow the law,” when asked what her plan was after Congress passed the bill.

Now the biggest question that remains is whether the Trump administration will argue that this investigation means that the documents cannot be released.

Bondi invited right-wing influencers to a White House photo-op where they received binders of documents containing information largely already in the public domain ( AFP via Getty Images )

Bondi has already faced the wrath of MAGA after claiming in February that the files were “sitting on [her] desk,” and invited right-wing influencers to a White House photo-op where they received binders of documents containing information largely already in the public domain.

Then, the Justice Department and FBI issued a joint memo in July, effectively drawing a line under the case by stating that no further documents would be released.

Since then, the issue has refused to die down, and the White House became engulfed in a months-long controversy.

A former White House lawyer in Trump’s first term, Ty Cobb, told CNN that he believed that Bondi would stop the release of the files by citing the ongoing investigation.

“I think [Trump] and Bondi have determined that they'll try to use Trump-ordered 'investigations' of Democrats — but not Republicans, as he stated — as a bar to producing anything,” Cobb told the network.

“I think it'll be a long time before we see anything, although there are certain documents that could be easily produced.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said it was “a very reasonable concern.”

“There’s no reason to believe that they’re going to behave in any kind of independent fashion, particularly now that Donald Trump has, once again, charged the Department of Justice with weaponizing the federal government against people he perceives to be his political adversaries,” the Democrat said.