Tax refunds are expected to be bigger this year. Here’s how to track yours
- The IRS expects 164 million tax returns to be filed by the April 15 deadline, with average refunds projected to be $1,000 higher this year compared to last year.
- A refund is issued when a taxpayer has paid more tax throughout the year than they ultimately owe, often due to withholding. Even without an overpayment, a refund may still be due if you qualify for a refundable credit, such as the EITC or Child Tax Credit.
- For those filing electronically, the IRS says refunds should be processed in 21 days or less, with direct deposit options potentially speeding up the process further. Paper returns could take four weeks or more, and any necessary amendments or corrections will extend the timeframe.
- The IRS anticipates most refunds for the EITC, Child Tax Credit, and Additional Child Tax Credit will be deposited into accounts or loaded onto debit cards by March 2 for those opting for direct deposit.
- The agency warns against relying on a refund by a specific date, particularly when planning significant purchases or bill payments. Taxpayers can track their refund status using the Where’s My Refund? online tool, the IRS2Go app, or an IRS Individual Online Account.
