US sees ‘major demographic transition’ as white births continue to drop
- New research from Hofstra University indicates that white births in the U.S. have fallen below 50 percent, dropping from 52.6 percent in 2016 to 49.6 percent in 2024.
- The total number of annual live births in the country also decreased significantly during this period, from 3.9 million to 3.6 million, representing an 8.4 percent plunge.
- This demographic shift reflects a broader trend of declining fertility rates across most groups in America, with the national fertility rate reaching a record low.
- Conversely, Hispanic births were the only group to see an increase, rising from 23.5 percent to 27.4 percent, a trend attributed to immigration and age demographics.
- Dr. Amos Grünebaum, a study author, warned that the U.S. healthcare system is "dangerously misaligned" with these changes, particularly concerning the high maternal mortality rates among Hispanic and Black women who now deliver the majority of American babies.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks