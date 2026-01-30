White births now make up less than half of all US newborns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

White births have fallen again in the U.S., as the total number of births also fell across the nation.

The nation’s number of white births fell from 52.6 percent in 2016 to 49.6 percent in 2024 - tipping below 50 percent, researchers at New York’s Hofstra University announced on Friday.

The country’s total number of annual live births also fell during the same period, dropping from 3.9 million to 3.6 million.

The findings signal what the researchers called a “major demographic transition,” and echoes previous data showing America’s fertility rate is on the decline.

“These shifts reflect declining fertility across most groups, contrasted with immigration trends and younger ages among Hispanic women that sustain overall birth rates,” the researchers wrote.

open image in gallery The number of white births in the U.S. just fell in 2024, as the number of total births also continued to shrink ( Getty Images/iStock )

The first drop

This isn’t the first time white births have tumbled below that 50 percent mark - although the timeframes have differed.

In 2012, census data showed white births accounted for 49.6 percent of all births in the U.S. over the course of a year.

There have been steady drops in the number of white births in the U.S. since the early 2000s, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new study has shown that the number of Hispanic births increased from 23.5 percent to 27.4 percent - the only group to see an increase.

The finding marks a trend that has continued for decades, according to the Pew Research Center, fueled by immigration, age demographics and more acceptance of interracial relationships.

The overall picture

open image in gallery There have been steady drops in the number of white births in the US since the early 2000s ( Getty Images/iStock )

These new findings add to national data showing an oscillating birth rate and declining fertility rate.

The fertility rate is the average number of children a person will expect to have over their lifetime. The fertility rate fell by 1 percent from 2023 to 2024, reaching a record low, whereas the number of births rose by the same amount that year, according to the CDC.

The number of births still outnumber the number of deaths in the U.S., but the new data marks an 8.4 percent drop in births, Dr. Amos Grünebaum, a professor at Hofstra’s Zucker School of Medicine and one of the authors of the new study, wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

Grünebaum stressed that the American health care system is “dangerously misaligned” with “today’s reality.”

“Hispanic and Black women now deliver the majority of American babies while facing the highest maternal mortality rates, yet Medicaid - which finances over 40 percent of all births -faces proposed cuts that would devastate exactly these communities,” he said.

“Any politician claiming to be ‘pro-family’ while slashing coverage for the mothers who are literally building America's future workforce isn't making policy - they're making a choice about whose families matter,” said Grünebaum.