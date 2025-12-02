White House accused of scapegoating admiral over ‘double-tap’ boat strike
- The Trump administration is reportedly attempting to blame a decorated Navy SEAL commander for a controversial second missile strike on a suspected drug-running boat in the Caribbean Sea.
- The incident involved US forces killing all 11 passengers, including survivors of an initial attack, on a vessel President Donald Trump claimed was smuggling drugs for a Venezuelan street gang.
- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Admiral Frank “Mitch” Bradley’s order for the follow-up strike, asserting it was “well within his authority and the law” and aimed to eliminate a “narco terrorist” threat.
- Pentagon officials expressed outrage over the White House’s statement, accusing them of scapegoating service members – concerns have been raised that the “double-tap” attack on shipwrecked people could constitute a war crime.
- Congressional leaders, including Senator Roger Wicker, are investigating the September incident to ascertain the true facts, despite Hegseth’s public defence of Admiral Bradley.