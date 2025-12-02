Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pentagon brass are reportedly steaming over what appears to be the Trump administration’s intention to blame a veteran naval officer for allegedly ordering a second missile strike on an alleged drug-running boat to kill two survivors of an earlier missile hit.

On Monday, the White House confirmed reporting in The Washington Post that had revealed that American forces killed the survivors of the initial September strike on a boat in the Caribbean Sea, which President Donald Trump has said was smuggling drugs for the Venezuelan street gang Tren de Aragua.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Admiral Frank “Mitch” Bradley, the commanding officer who oversaw the mission carried out by the Naval Special Warfare Development Group, had “worked well within his authority and the law, directing the engagement to ensure the boat was destroyed” when ordering the follow-up attack.

The second missile strike, which left none of the vessel’s 11 passengers alive amid the wreckage, was carried out pursuant to what the Post called a verbal order from Hegseth to “kill everyone.”

It raised alarms among House and Senate armed services committee leaders, who suggested that the “double-tap” attack aimed at survivors of a wrecked vessel could have been illegal under American and international law because targeting shipwrecked people has long been considered a textbook example of a war crime.

Pentagon brass are in an uproar over the White House blaming a veteran naval officer for allegedly ordering a second missile strike on an alleged drug-running boat to shield War Secretary Pete Hegseth. ( Getty )

But Leavitt claimed that no such laws had been violated and said Bradley’s orders were “well within his authority and the law.”

“He directed the engagement to ensure the boat was destroyed and the threat from narco terrorists was eliminated,” she said.

Leavitt added that the strikes were “conducted in international waters and in accordance with the law of armed conflict.”

Her prepared statement left Pentagon officials who spoke to the Post incensed, with one calling the press secretary’s remarks “‘protect Pete’ bullshit.”

Another accused the White House spokesperson of “throwing us, the service members, under the bus” as Congress prepares to investigate the September 2 action.

Hegseth later took to social media to defend Bradley, a Naval Academy graduate who has spent much of his career within the secretive SEAL teams and was one of the first American service members to set foot in Afghanistan following the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on New York and Washington.

Writing on X, he said he stood by Bradley “and the combat decisions he has made — on the September 2 mission and all others since” while calling the veteran officer “an American hero, a true professional.”

But Hegseth’s blame-shifting efforts may not satisfy congressional leaders who are intent on gathering more information about the attack.

Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker, the Republican chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told reporters on Monday that he’d spoken with Hegseth, Joint Chiefs of Staff chair General Dan Caine, and would soon speak with Bradley as well.

“We’re going to find out what the true facts are,” Wicker said.