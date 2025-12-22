The 100-tonne reason why you shouldn’t pour gravy down the sink this Christmas
- A 100-tonne fatberg, measuring 100 metres in length, has been discovered in a sewer in Whitechapel, east London.
- Thames Water estimates that the extraction of this massive blockage, formed from congealed fats, oils, grease, and non-flushable waste, could take several weeks to complete.
- The utility company highlighted that clearing such blockages and repairing sewers costs tens of millions of pounds annually, with these expenses ultimately borne by customers.
- Dubbed 'the grandchild' of a 2017 Whitechapel fatberg, this new discovery prompts Thames Water to urge the public to be mindful of what they pour down sinks, particularly during the Christmas period.
- Research indicates that many households unknowingly contribute to blockages by disposing of fatty and oily substances like meat juices, gravy, and cream down drains, which account for 28 per cent of all sewer blockages.