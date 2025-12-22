Christmas warning after 100-tonne fatberg discovered in London sewers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People have been warned to think about what they pour down their sinks and flush down their toilets over Christmas after a 100 tonne fatberg was discovered in London’s sewers.

The newly-discovered fatberg – which is a solid mass of congealed fats, oils, grease and non-flushable waste – was found in Whitechapel, east London and is estimated to stretch for around 100 metres and weigh approximately 100 tonnes.

Tim Davies, head of waste operations for North London at Thames Water, said the extraction of the blockage could take "weeks to complete".

He added: "This latest fatberg shows exactly what happens when fats, oils and wipes go down our drains - they don't disappear, they build up and cause serious damage."The cost of clearing blockages and repairing sewers runs into tens of millions of pounds every year, and that money ultimately comes from our customers."

open image in gallery Thames Water said the it could take weeks to extract the fatberg fully ( Thames Water )

It has been dubbed "the grandchild" of the 2017 Whitechapel fatberg, which once weighed 130 tonnes and stretched over 250 metres (820ft). The 2017 fatberg was among the largest ever discovered in the city and a sample even went on display in the Museum of London.

Thames Water has now asked people to be mindful of they dispose of waste associated with rich cooking over Christmas.

Fat, oils and grease cause more than 20,000 blockages every year across the Thames Water network, accounting for 28 per cent of all sewer blockages.

The company said it sees a seasonal rise in blockages during December and January, with clearance costs totalling £2.1 million over the two-month period.

Research commissioned by Thames Water has revealed that households across London and the Thames Valley are unknowingly contributing to blocked pipes, polluted waterways and increased risk of internal flooding through everyday disposable habits.

According to a recent survey, more than 40 per cent of people had poured meat juices down the sink, 39 per cent gravy, 18 per cent animal fats including lard, 28 per cent cream, 21 per cent custard and 10.5 per cent hummus – all fatty and oily substances that can congeal in pipes and block them.

Thames Water has urged people to scrape food scraps from any dirty dishes, ensure plugholes are fitted with a strainer and avoid pouring liquid foods, such as gravy or cream, down the sink.