Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

William, Kate and children move into Windsor’s Forest Lodge

William and Kate have moved their family into their ‘forever home’
William and Kate have moved their family into their ‘forever home’ (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)
  • The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, have moved into their new "forever home," Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom mansion in Windsor Great Park.
  • The relocation took place during their children's half-term, with the family aiming to be settled by Bonfire Night, marking a fresh start after Kate's recovery from cancer.
  • Their new residence temporarily places them in closer proximity to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, who is expected to vacate Royal Lodge for Sandringham in the New Year.
  • William reportedly supported the King's decision regarding Andrew's relocation, following the stripping of his royal titles amid the Epstein scandal.
  • An exclusion zone and additional fencing were established around Forest Lodge prior to their move, leading to some local frustration over permanent gate closures.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in