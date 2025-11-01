William and Kate move into eight-bedroom ‘forever home’ Forest Lodge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince and Princess of Wales have moved into their “forever home” Forest Lodge with their children, it has been confirmed.

William and Kate have vacated Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park and set up residence in the Grade II-listed eight-bedroom mansion in Windsor Great Park.

The move took place over Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ half-term, after the family set themselves the goal of moving in by Bonfire Night.

open image in gallery William and Kate have vacated Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park ( PA Archive )

The Telegraph reported that the family are now settling into their new home.

The move is seen as a fresh start for the family after Kate’s recovery from cancer, and comes as William prepares to make a solo trip to Rio for his annual Earthshot Prize Awards.

But it means the Wales family are temporarily closer to William’s disgraced uncle, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, who is still in his Windsor Great Park property Royal Lodge – albeit about 1.4 miles away as the crow flies from William and Kate.

Andrew has finally agreed to quit Royal Lodge for a new home on the King’s private Sandringham estate in Norfolk in the New Year, after being stripped by Charles of his prince and Duke of York titles amid the long-running Epstein scandal.

open image in gallery The Wales family are now temporarily living closer to William’s disgraced uncle, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor ( PA Wire )

The prince and princess were said to have fully supported the King’s leadership on the matter.

William is always understood to have wanted to take decisive action over his uncle.

Andrew was accused by the late Virginia Giuffre of sexually assaulting her as a teenager, after she was trafficked by paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, which the former prince denies.

An exclusion zone was put in place around Forest Lodge in September ahead of the family’s relocation.

Residents had expressed frustration at the permanent closure of nearby Cranbourne Gate and Cranbourne car park.

open image in gallery A view of workmen installing fencing on the perimeter of the new exclusion zone in Windsor Great Park ( PA Wire )

Those who lived within half a mile had previously been able to apply to hold keys to the gate for a £110-a-year fee.

Additional fencing was introduced on parts of the 2.3-mile perimeter around the 150-acre no-go zone.

It is a criminal offence to trespass on a protected site designated under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act (SOCPA) 2005.

The Wales family also have a 10-bedroom mansion, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace in London.