Rio to become ‘Earthshot City’ as it prepares to host environmental awards

Rio de Janeiro is to become a “vibrant hub of climate action” as the Brazilian city prepares to host the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize ceremony, organisers said.

The Earthshot Prize launched the Earthshot Boulevard in central Rio on Monday, marking the beginning of a series of events leading up to the ceremony on November 5.

Launched in collaboration with climate charity the Eleven Eleven Foundation, the boulevard features art installations and messages of climate action.

It is the first time the environmental award, which is in its fifth year, has launched a space for the public to participate in the event.

The boulevard runs from the Museum of Tomorrow to Pier 3, the site of the Earthshot Summit.

The installation, named Cool Globes, features large globe-shaped sculptures by different artists designed to bring climate solutions to life.

The public art initiative has already been displayed in 24 cities around the world and was developed by the founder of the Eleven Eleven Foundation Wendy Abrams.

Visitors to the boulevard will be able to buy Earthshot Coffee, made from sustainable Macaw coffee beans and served with sustainable oat milk in recyclable and seaweed-coated cups.

The boulevard launches as Rio prepares to become “Earthshot City” on November 2, hosting immersive art and performances, branded airport signage and flags lining key routes.

To celebrate The Earthshot Prize coming to Latin America for the first time, more than 600 drones will light up Ipanema Beach in a light show on November 4.

William, who founded the prize in 2020, will travel to Rio to attend the awards and stay on to join world leaders at Cop30 global climate change summit in Belem in the Amazon.

Among the stars performing at the awards are pop princess Kylie Minogue, Canadian singer Shawn Mendes and Brazilian music star and former minister of culture Gilberto Gil.

CEO of the Earthshot Prize Jason Knauf said: “The partnership with the Eleven Eleven Foundation to transform Rio into the Earthshot City is more than a collaboration, it’s a call to urgent optimism, uniting bold climate leaders and communities to face a powerful opportunity to spark bold dialogues and real climate action.

“From London to Cape Town, The Earthshot Prize has spotlighted ambitious climate leaders. Now, it arrives in a country full of creativity and urgency, inviting us all to explore, be inspired, and act.”

Founder of the Eleven Eleven Foundation and Cool Globes Ms Abrams said: “This partnership with The Earthshot Prize and the City of Rio reflects what Cool Globes has always been about: bringing people together through art to inspire change.

“The Earthshot Boulevard celebrates creativity, community, and the belief that each of us has a role to play in repairing our planet.”

Mayor of Rio de Janeiro Eduardo Paes said: “We are thrilled to partner with The Earthshot Prize and the Eleven Eleven Foundation to reimagine some of Rio’s most iconic spaces and turn our city into a global symbol of optimism and climate action during the Earthshot Summit.

“Hosting the Prize is an opportunity to showcase Rio’s climate leadership, amplify community voices, and connect our young and innovative leaders to global networks.”

Earthshot Prize performer Seu Jorge said: “I’m thrilled to be part of The Earthshot Prize, now just 10 days away. It’s inspiring to see the incredible energy building here in Brazil, from the Cool Globes along the boulevard to the transformations happening inside the Museum of Tomorrow.

“I’m proud to join such a remarkable group of Brazilian and international artists who are uniting to drive real climate action around the world. We’re preparing something truly special – stay tuned.”