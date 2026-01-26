Police share snow safety tips while officer crashes into small child on sled
- A police officer in Jenks, Oklahoma, was filmed colliding with a young child while sledding down a snowy hill.
- The footage was released by the Jenks Police Department on Saturday, 24 January.
- The incident followed Storm Fern, which brought significant snow and ice to Oklahoma on Friday, 23 January.
- The police department shared the video as part of a post offering tips for staying warm and safe in the wintry conditions.
- The department confirmed that neither the child nor the officer involved in the collision sustained any injuries.