Cop takes out small child while doing some sledding

This is the moment a cop took out a small child whilst they were sledding down a hill.

Footage shared by Jenks Police Department on Saturday (24 January) shows an officer charging down a frosty slope in Jenks, Oklahoma before colliding with a young child standing at the bottom of the hill.

Sharing the footage, the force shared tips for staying warm and safe in the chilly weather, after Storm Fern hit the state on Friday (23 January) and brought with it inches of snow and ice.

“No children or officers were injured in this video,” the post’s caption clarified.