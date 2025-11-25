Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Travellers arrested after they attempted to chase down missed flight

  • Two men, aged 28 and 47, were arrested in Germany after attempting to chase their missed Wizz Air flight down the runway at Cologne Bonn airport.
  • The incident occurred on Friday evening when the men allegedly smashed an emergency alarm to open a door and gain unauthorised access to the tarmac.
  • They were spotted running towards the Romania-bound plane, which was taxiing for departure, and waving their hands to signal the pilot to stop.
  • German police have filed criminal charges for trespassing against the men, and a violation of the Air Security Act is currently being investigated.
  • The flight to Bucharest was delayed by 12 minutes, but airport officials confirmed that aviation security was never compromised and flight operations were not affected.
