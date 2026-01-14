Wolverhampton factory fire causes huge smoke plume across city
- A factory fire erupted on Sunbeam Street in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, shortly after 7.30am on Wednesday.
- West Midlands Fire Service initially deployed eight fire engines, escalating resources to 17 engines, two 4x4 brigade response vehicles, two hydraulic aerial platforms, and a drone team by 10.45am.
- Firefighters from multiple stations are tackling the blaze using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets.
- Significant plumes of smoke are visible from the structure, causing considerable disruption in the area.
- The public has been advised to avoid Sunbeam Street and to keep doors and windows closed if they live or work nearby.