Wolverhampton factory fire causes huge smoke plume across city

Wolverhampton factory fire seen from above in striking drone footage
  • A factory fire erupted on Sunbeam Street in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, shortly after 7.30am on Wednesday.
  • West Midlands Fire Service initially deployed eight fire engines, escalating resources to 17 engines, two 4x4 brigade response vehicles, two hydraulic aerial platforms, and a drone team by 10.45am.
  • Firefighters from multiple stations are tackling the blaze using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets.
  • Significant plumes of smoke are visible from the structure, causing considerable disruption in the area.
  • The public has been advised to avoid Sunbeam Street and to keep doors and windows closed if they live or work nearby.
