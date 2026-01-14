Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Smoke seen for miles after Wolverhampton factory fire

Eight crews are in attendance tackling the fire

Wolverhampton factory fire seen from above in striking drone footage (West Midlands Fire Service)

People have been told to avoid the area as firefighters tackle a fire in a factory building in the West Midlands.

Firefighters are currently at the scene of the fire on Sunbeam Street in Wolverhampton, having arrived shortly after 7.30am on Wednesday.

Crews from eight stations are in attendance and a picture from the scene show plumes of smoke billowing from the structure.

A blaze has ripped through a factory in Wolverhampton
A blaze has ripped through a factory in Wolverhampton (2026 Revolver Music Limited)

West Midlands Fire Service said in a statement: “Shortly after 7.30am on Wednesday, we responded to Sunbeam Street, near the junction Upper Villiers Street in Blakenhall, Wolverhampton.

“We currently have eight fire engines, a 4×4 brigade response vehicle and a hydraulic aerial platform in attendance. Firefighters from Bilston, Fallings Park, Tipton, Willenhall, Haden Cross, Wednesbury, Dudley and Walsall are at the scene. The first crew arrived at the incident within three minutes of being mobilised.

“This is a fire in a factory building. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are currently tackling the fire using hose reel jets.

“This is a live incident. Please avoid the area whilst we work at the scene as there is significant disruption. If you live or work in the area, please close your doors and windows.”

In an update at 10:45am on Wednesday, the fire service said it had increased its resources at the scene, with 17 fire engines, two 4×4 brigade response vehicles, two hydraulic aerial platforms and a drone team in attendance.

Drone video footage issued by the fire service shows thick clouds of smoke emanating from the structure as the blaze tears through the building.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

Comments

