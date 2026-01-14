Smoke seen for miles after Wolverhampton factory fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People have been told to avoid the area as firefighters tackle a fire in a factory building in the West Midlands.

Firefighters are currently at the scene of the fire on Sunbeam Street in Wolverhampton, having arrived shortly after 7.30am on Wednesday.

Crews from eight stations are in attendance and a picture from the scene show plumes of smoke billowing from the structure.

A blaze has ripped through a factory in Wolverhampton ( 2026 Revolver Music Limited )

West Midlands Fire Service said in a statement: “Shortly after 7.30am on Wednesday, we responded to Sunbeam Street, near the junction Upper Villiers Street in Blakenhall, Wolverhampton.

“We currently have eight fire engines, a 4×4 brigade response vehicle and a hydraulic aerial platform in attendance. Firefighters from Bilston, Fallings Park, Tipton, Willenhall, Haden Cross, Wednesbury, Dudley and Walsall are at the scene. The first crew arrived at the incident within three minutes of being mobilised.

“This is a fire in a factory building. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are currently tackling the fire using hose reel jets.

“This is a live incident. Please avoid the area whilst we work at the scene as there is significant disruption. If you live or work in the area, please close your doors and windows.”

In an update at 10:45am on Wednesday, the fire service said it had increased its resources at the scene, with 17 fire engines, two 4×4 brigade response vehicles, two hydraulic aerial platforms and a drone team in attendance.

Drone video footage issued by the fire service shows thick clouds of smoke emanating from the structure as the blaze tears through the building.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.