Young drivers targeted by insurance fraud costing thousands
- Insurance giant Aviva has issued a stark warning about a surge in "ghost broking" scams, primarily targeting young drivers.
- Motorists aged 17 to 25 are the prime victims, typically losing around £2,000 per fraudulent motor insurance policy.
- Ghost brokers are criminals who sell fake or invalid insurance, often by issuing fake documents, falsifying details, or cancelling genuine policies shortly after purchase.
- Many of these scams originate on social media and through professional-looking fake websites impersonating legitimate insurers.
- Victims face severe consequences, including driving without valid cover, potential prosecution, car seizure, and being liable for accident costs, with a risk of identity fraud.