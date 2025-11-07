Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Young drivers targeted by insurance fraud costing thousands

Martin Lewis explains how to find 'right' car insurance deals 'for less'
  • Insurance giant Aviva has issued a stark warning about a surge in "ghost broking" scams, primarily targeting young drivers.
  • Motorists aged 17 to 25 are the prime victims, typically losing around £2,000 per fraudulent motor insurance policy.
  • Ghost brokers are criminals who sell fake or invalid insurance, often by issuing fake documents, falsifying details, or cancelling genuine policies shortly after purchase.
  • Many of these scams originate on social media and through professional-looking fake websites impersonating legitimate insurers.
  • Victims face severe consequences, including driving without valid cover, potential prosecution, car seizure, and being liable for accident costs, with a risk of identity fraud.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in