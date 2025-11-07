Warning issued to young drivers seeking cheap car insurance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Insurance giant Aviva has issued a stark warning regarding a surge in "ghost broking" scams, primarily targeting young drivers and costing them thousands.

The insurer's data reveals that motorists aged 17 to 25 are the prime victims, typically losing around £2,000 per fraudulent motor insurance policy.

This sum includes an average premium of £1,700 paid to the scammer, alongside an additional £300 in associated fees.

Aviva has reported a significant increase in ghost broking detections this year.

Ghost brokers are not legitimate insurance providers but criminals who lure drivers with seemingly cheap policies.

Their methods vary: they may issue entirely fake documents, falsify personal details to artificially reduce premium costs, or even purchase a genuine policy only to cancel it shortly after.

Often people do not realise their insurance is fake until they are stopped by police or involved in an accident.

open image in gallery Insurance giant Aviva has said it is detecting rising number of ghost broking cases and is warning young drivers they could lose around £2,000 typically by buying a fake motor insurance policy

As well as the average £2,000 loss to the fraudsters, people with a fake policy could face being liable for costs for any injuries or damage caused while driving without cover, having their car seized by the police, and court action.

“People may also end up being victim to identity fraud if the criminals sell their personal details on.

Many scams start on social media and Aviva said it has identified a sharp rise in ghost broking scams using fake, professional-looking websites that impersonate legitimate insurers.

Owen Morris, UK personal lines chief executive at Aviva, said, “Ghost broking is a fast-growing criminal enterprise that targets young drivers on social media sites.

“These fraudsters exploit social media to sell worthless insurance, leaving victims thousands of pounds out of pocket, driving without insurance, and at risk of prosecution. They could also potentially be victims of identity or banking frauds in the future.

“The scale of the problem is concerning – and it’s getting worse.”

open image in gallery Aviva said ghost broking detections are running higher this year than in 2024 ( Alamy/PA )

He added: “Our message to young drivers is simple: Before buying insurance on social media, always check the seller is genuine before you pay.”

Aviva suggests the following to avoid falling victim to ghost brokers: