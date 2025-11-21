Second MP quits Jeremy Corbyn’s Your Party
- Iqbal Mohamed has become the second MP to quit "Your Party", a new political project linked to Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana, choosing to serve as an Independent MP.
- Mohamed's departure follows that of Adnan Hussain, who withdrew from the project a week earlier, citing concerns about factionalism and "veiled prejudice" against Muslims.
- The new party, which has yet to adopt a formal name, has been plagued by infighting and rifts since its announcement earlier this year.
- Mohamed stated his decision was due to "false allegations and smears" made against him and others, which he found surprising and disappointing.
- The latest defection occurs just a week before the party's inaugural annual conference in Liverpool, where members are expected to discuss adopting co-leaders.