Your Party chaos as Zarah Sultana boycotts conference over ‘witch hunt’

Corbyn insists Your Party is united despite months of infighting with Sultana
  • Zarah Sultana boycotted the first day of her party's conference in Liverpool.
  • She stated her protest was against a “witch hunt” within the party, condemning recent expulsions of members.
  • A supporter, Kingston councillor James Giles, was reportedly denied entry, and other members were expelled over alleged Socialist Workers Party membership.
  • Ms Sultana's boycott came hours after Jeremy Corbyn called for party unity, despite earlier declining to call her a “friend” in an interview.
  • A spokeswoman for Ms Sultana confirmed her stance, stating she would not enter the conference hall and that the “witch hunt is indefensible”.
