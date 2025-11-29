Your Party chaos as Zarah Sultana boycotts conference over ‘witch hunt’
- Zarah Sultana boycotted the first day of her party's conference in Liverpool.
- She stated her protest was against a “witch hunt” within the party, condemning recent expulsions of members.
- A supporter, Kingston councillor James Giles, was reportedly denied entry, and other members were expelled over alleged Socialist Workers Party membership.
- Ms Sultana's boycott came hours after Jeremy Corbyn called for party unity, despite earlier declining to call her a “friend” in an interview.
- A spokeswoman for Ms Sultana confirmed her stance, stating she would not enter the conference hall and that the “witch hunt is indefensible”.