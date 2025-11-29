Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zarah Sultana has boycotted the first day of the Your Party conference, citing a “witch hunt”, just hours after Jeremy Corbyn vowed the co-leaders of the crisis-hit party were united.

In an extraordinary row at the party’s inaugural gathering, Ms Sultana said she would not enter the main conference centre in Liverpool on Saturday after one of her supporters, Kingston councillor James Giles, was claimed to have been denied entry. Other members were expelled on Friday over alleged membership of the Socialist Workers Party.

A spokeswoman for Ms Sultana said: "Zarah met members outside the conference and condemned the recent expulsions. This witch hunt is indefensible. We must build a party that welcomes all socialists. She will not be entering the conference hall today."

But Your Party has hit back, denying claims of a “purge” of members, saying those expelled had broken “clearly stated membership rules”.

A Your Party spokesman said: “These claims are false. Members of another national political party signed up to Your Party in contravention of clearly stated membership rules – and these rules were enforced.”

open image in gallery Jeremy Corbyn issued a plea for unity as he opened Your Party’s founding conference in Liverpool (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

“We’re focused on hosting a democratic founding conference with thousands of members coming together to debate and decide the big issues,” he said. “This is politics outside the Westminster mould: From the ground up, not the top down.”

The latest spat comes just hours after Mr Corbyn claimed that infighting was over in Your Party, as he told members he was proud of his co-leader and had sent a message of “support and solidarity” to a rally she held on Friday night.

In his speech to party members in Liverpool on Saturday, he said: “As a party, we’ve got to come together and be united because division and disunity will not serve the interests of the people that we want to represent. So that’s the basis on which we launch the party now.”

The fresh commitment to unity came shortly after Mr Corbyn declined to call Ms Sultana a friend when asked during an interview with Sky News. Instead, he said the pair were “colleagues in parliament, and we obviously communicate and so on”.

It follows a chaotic first few months for the party, marred by division, which saw Mr Corbyn and Ms Sultana fall out over a botched membership launch.

Ms Sultana complained she had been subjected to a “sexist boys’ club” after supporters were invited to officially sign up and give the party financial backing. But Mr Corbyn described the move as an “unauthorised email” and just hours later warned members in a statement posted on social media not to sign up via the link.

Two MPs who helped to set up the outfit have also since quit; last week, Iqbal Mohamed said in a statement that he had decided to leave Your Party and continue to serve his Dewsbury and Batley constituency as an independent MP.

And earlier this month, MP Adnan Hussain said he was withdrawing from the party’s “steering process”, citing concerns about factionalism and “veiled prejudice” against Muslims.

open image in gallery Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana have had a rocky start to setting up the new party (Jacob King/PA) ( PA Wire )

Later in his speech, Mr Corbyn used Your Party’s supposed newfound unity to criticise the Labour Party’s structure and “bureaucracy”.

The former Labour leader said: "I've had enough of top-down parties. I spent a lifetime in the Labour Party, mostly fighting Labour Party bureaucracy. I don't want to repeat that in Your Party. I don't want to repeat that experience."

He took the opportunity to urge members to “campaign forever more” for “real socialism”.

Concluding his opening address to the party’s founding conference, he said: “We are here in Liverpool with a huge responsibility on our shoulders to get this thing underway this weekend, to get the branches going, to get the campaigns going and contest the elections in the future.

“This is our opportunity and our time.

“We are going to seize it with both hands, build that party, build that society, and campaign forevermore for real socialism and real social justice.”

During the conference, members will be able to vote on the party’s new name after months of indecision and confusion. They include Your Party, Our Party, Popular Alliance, and For The Many, with the chosen name to be announced on Sunday.