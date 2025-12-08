Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Starmer to host Ukraine peace summit with Zelensky

'Conversation constructive, although not easy', Zelensky on talks with US
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to meet Sir Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Downing Street on Monday to discuss American proposals for ending the war.
  • Mr Zelensky's London visit follows talks with US counterparts, with the White House reportedly pressing Kyiv to accept a deal, and Mr Zelensky having discussed "next steps" with Donald Trump's advisers.
  • Ukraine and its European allies are expected to demand robust security guarantees from the US, UK, and France, while firmly opposing any territorial concessions to Russia.
  • Donald Trump claimed Mr Zelensky "isn't ready" to sign the US-authored peace proposal, despite his "people" reportedly favouring it, as Russia continues its military assault on Ukraine.
  • Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will travel to Washington for talks with Marco Rubio, focusing on efforts to end the war in Ukraine, alongside broader UK-US cooperation on global security.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in