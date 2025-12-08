Starmer to host Ukraine peace summit with Zelensky
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to meet Sir Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Downing Street on Monday to discuss American proposals for ending the war.
- Mr Zelensky's London visit follows talks with US counterparts, with the White House reportedly pressing Kyiv to accept a deal, and Mr Zelensky having discussed "next steps" with Donald Trump's advisers.
- Ukraine and its European allies are expected to demand robust security guarantees from the US, UK, and France, while firmly opposing any territorial concessions to Russia.
- Donald Trump claimed Mr Zelensky "isn't ready" to sign the US-authored peace proposal, despite his "people" reportedly favouring it, as Russia continues its military assault on Ukraine.
- Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will travel to Washington for talks with Marco Rubio, focusing on efforts to end the war in Ukraine, alongside broader UK-US cooperation on global security.