Winter Olympics 2026: Who are Team GB’s big medal hopes?

Legendary Olympians share their highlights from the Winter Games
  • Team GB is poised for a potentially record-breaking medal haul at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, with UK Sport setting an ambitious target of four to eight medals.
  • The upper end of this target would surpass Britain's best-ever Olympic performance of five medals, achieved in both Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018.
  • The squad features multiple reigning world champions and top-ranked athletes across various disciplines, including freestyle skiers Zoe Atkin and Kirsty Muir, and snowboarders Mia Brookes and Charlotte Bankes.
  • Britain also boasts strong medal contenders in skeleton with Matt Weston and Marcus Wyatt, ice dance duo Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson, and Bruce Mouat's men's curling team.
  • The team's strong performance in recent World Championships and World Cup circuits indicates a high potential for success at the upcoming Games, with the opening ceremony taking place on Friday.
