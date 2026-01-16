Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British skeleton star Matt Weston has cemented his status as a leading contender for gold at next month's Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, securing his third consecutive overall World Cup title.

The remarkable achievement came in the season's final event in Altenberg, Germany. Weston finished in a rare three-way tie for joint-second place alongside Christopher Grotheer and Axel Jungk, sealing his victory.

"I'm kind of getting used to these three-way ties. It's the second one in my career and I think probably the second one I've ever seen. It's pretty crazy," Weston commented.

Despite the podium finish, Weston admitted he wasn't entirely satisfied with his run.

"I wasn't that happy with how I slid today. It was not my best day on the track, but to still come away with a silver medal and in a three-way tie is quite a cool way to finish the season," he added.

open image in gallery Weston is now one of the favourites for gold at the Winter Olympics ( AP )

Weston concluded the season with an impressive 1545 points, ahead of China's Yin Zheng (1328) and compatriot Marcus Wyatt (1276). His success comes as he continues his recovery from a quadriceps tear.

"I'm sort of back now (from injury). As with any kind of training, you've still got niggles here, there, everywhere and I'm trying to manage those," he explained.

With the Olympics fast approaching, Weston is now focused on maintaining his fitness.

"I'm basically just looking after myself until Cortina, really. But I mean, yeah, what a crazy season," he said.

The 28-year-old Weston will be hoping to lead Great Britain’s medal charge in Italy next month after the team returned home with just two medals (one gold, one silver) from Beijing four years ago.

The skeleton competition at the Milano Cortina Games will be held in Cortina d'Ampezzo from February 9-15. Belgium's Kim Meylemans claimed the overall women's title on Thursday.