Winter Olympics 2026 schedule and day-by-day events
Dates and times of all 116 events across 19 days in Milano Cortina next year
The 2026 Winter Olympics are just a matter of weeks away now as Milano Cortina gears up to host the quadrennial festival of snow and ice-based sports.
The last Winter Olympics in Beijing saw Norway top the medal table with 16 golds, ahead of Germany, USA and hosts China, while Team GB claimed just two medals – both in curling, right at the end of the Games, with Eve Muirhead skipping the women’s team to gold and Bruce Mouat skipping the men’s team to silver. Hopes are higher for more British medals this time around, not only in the curling rink but in a number of the snow events, with regular World Cup wins coming in disciplines such as snowboarding, snowboard cross and freestyle skiing from British competitors
Milano Cortina 2026 will get underway on 4 February, with the opening ceremony two days later on 6 February, and will run until the closing ceremony on 22 February, with 116 medal events across the 19 days in Italy.
The events are split up into four main geographical zones: Milano (hosting the ceremonies and sports such as ice hockey, speed skating and figure skating), Valtellina (hosting freestyle skiing and snowboard events among others), Cortina (home of the women's Alpine skiing and ice sports such as curling , skeleton and luge) and Val di Fiemme (where the ski jumping and cross-country skiing will take place).
Here is a closer look at the full day-by-day schedule for the Games, including every session for every sport:
Full day-by-day Winter Olympic schedule (all times GMT)
Day -2 (Wednesday 4 February 2026)
Curling
- 6.05pm–8.05pm: Mixed doubles round robin
Day -1 (Thursday 5 February 2026)
Curling
- 9.05am–11.05am: Mixed doubles round robin
- 1.35pm-3.35pm: Mixed doubles round robin
- 6.05pm–8.05pm: Mixed doubles round robin
Ice hockey
- 11.10am–1.40pm: Women's preliminary round
- 1.40pm–4.10pm: Women's preliminary round
- .40pm–6.10pm: Women's preliminary round
- 8.10pm–10.40pm: Women's preliminary round
Snowboarding
- 6.30pm–8.45pm: Men's snowboard big air qualification
Day 0 (Friday 6 February 2026)
Curling
- 9.05am–11.05am: Mixed doubles round robin
- 1.35pm-3.35pm: Mixed doubles round robin
Figure skating
- 8.55am–1.55pm: Team event (ice dance rhythm dance, pairs short program, women's singles short program)
Ice hockey
- 11.10am–1.40pm: Women's preliminary round
- 1.40pm–4.10pm: Women's preliminary round
OPENING CEREMONY
- Time TBC
Day 1 (Saturday 7 February 2026) – 5 gold medal events
Alpine skiing
- 10.30am–12.50pm: Men's downhill 🏅
Cross-country skiing
- 12pm–1.50pm: Women's 10km+10km skiathlon 🏅
Curling
- 9.05am–11.05am: Mixed doubles round robin
- 1.35pm-3.35pm: Mixed doubles round robin
- 6.05pm–8.05pm: Mixed doubles round robin
Figure skating
- 6.45pm–9.55pm: Team event (men's singles short program, ice dance free dance)
Freestyle skiing
- 9.30am–11.45am: Women's freeski slopestyle qualification
- 1pm–3.15pm: Men's freeski slopestyle qualification
Ice hockey
- 11.10am–1.40pm: Women's preliminary round
- 1.40pm–4.10pm: Women's preliminary round
- 3.40pm–6.10pm: Women's preliminary round
- 8.10pm–10.40pm: Women's preliminary round
Luge
- 4pm–6.20pm: Men's singles runs 1 and 2
Ski jumping
- 5.45pm–8pm: Women's normal hill individual 🏅
Snowboarding
- 6.30pm–8.05pm: Men's snowboard big air final 🏅
Speed skating
- 3pm–4.50pm: Women's 3000m 🏅
Day 2 (Sunday 8 February 2026) – 8 gold medal events
Alpine skiing
- 10.30am–12.50pm: Women's downhill 🏅
Biathlon
- 1.05pm–2.40pm: Mixed relay 4x6km 🏅
Cross-country skiing
- 11.30am–1pm: Men's 10km+10km skiathlon 🏅
Curling
- 9.05am–11.05am: Mixed doubles round robin
- 1.35pm-3.35pm: Mixed doubles round robin
- 6.05pm–8.05pm: Mixed doubles round robin
Figure skating
- 6.30pm–10.05pm: Team event (pairs free skating, women's singles free skating, men's singles free skating) 🏅
Ice hockey
- 3.40pm–6.10pm: Women's preliminary round
- 8.10pm–10.40pm: Women's preliminary round
Luge
- 4pm–6.40pm: Men's singles runs 3 and 4 🏅
Snowboarding
- 8am–10am: Men's parallel giant slalom qualification, Women's parallel giant slalom qualification
- 12pm–1.40pm: Men's parallel giant slalom final 🏅 Women's parallel giant slalom final 🏅
- 6.30–8.45pm: Women's snowboard big air qualification
Speed skating
- 3pm–5.20pm: Men's 5000m 🏅
Day 3 (Monday 9 February 2026) – 5 gold medal events
Alpine skiing
- 9.30am–11.15am: Men's team combined (downhill)
- 1pm–2.20pm: Men's team combined (slalom) 🏅
Curling
- 9.05am–11.05am: Mixed doubles round robin
- 5.05pm–7.05pm: Mixed doubles semi-finals
Figure skating
- 6.20pm–9.55pm: Ice dance rhythm dance
Freestyle skiing
- 11.30am–1.20pm: Women's freeski slopestyle final 🏅
Ice hockey
- 11.10am–1.40pm: Women's preliminary round
- 3.40pm–6.10pm: Women's preliminary round
- 7.10pm–9.40pm: Women's preliminary round
- 8.10pm–10.40pm: Women's preliminary round
Luge
- 4pm–6.20pm: Women's singles runs 1 and 2
Ski jumping
- 6pm–8.15pm: Men's normal hill individual 🏅
Snowboarding
- 6.30pm–8.05pm: Women's snowboard big air final 🏅
Speed skating
- 4.30pm–6.05pm: Women's 1000m 🏅
Day 4 (Tuesday 10 February 2026) – 9 gold medal events
Alpine skiing
- 9.30am–11.15am: Women's team combined (downhill)
- 1pm–2.20pm: Women's team combined (slalom) 🏅
Biathlon
- 12.30pm–2.30pm: Men's 20km individual 🏅
Cross-country skiing
- 8.15am–9.45am: Women's sprint classic qualification, Men's sprint classic qualification
- 10.45am–12.50pm: Women's sprint classic finals 🏅 Men's sprint classic finals 🏅
Curling
- 1.05pm–3.05pm: Mixed doubles bronze medal match 🥉
- 5.05pm–7.25pm: Mixed doubles gold medal match 🏅
Figure skating
- 5.30pm–9.45pm: Men's singles short program
Freestyle skiing
- 10.15am–11.15am: Men's moguls qualification first round
- 11.30am–1.20pm: Men's freeski slopestyle final 🏅
- 1.15pm–2.15pm: Women's moguls qualification first round (depending on light situation)
Ice hockey
- 11.10am–1.40pm: Women's preliminary round
- 3.40pm–6.10pm: Women's preliminary round
- 7.10pm–9.40pm: Women's preliminary round
- 8.10pm–10.40pm: Women's preliminary round
Luge
- 4pm–6.50pm: Men's singles runs 3 and 4 🏅
Ski jumping
- 5.45pm–8.10pm: Mixed team 🏅
Short track speed skating
- 9.30am–12.15pm: Women's 500m qualification; Men's 1000m qualification; Mixed team relay quarter-finals, semi-finals, finals 🏅
Day 5 (Wednesday 11 February 2026) – 8 gold medal events
Alpine skiing
- 10.30am–12.50pm: Men's super-G 🏅
Biathlon
- 1.15pm–3.10pm: Women's 15km individual 🏅
Curling
- 6.05pm–9.05pm: Men's round robin 1
Figure skating
- 6.30pm–10.15pm: Ice dance free dance 🏅
Freestyle skiing
- 10am–10.45am: Women's moguls qualification second round
- 1.15pm–2.35pm: Women's moguls final (depending on light situation) 🏅
Ice hockey
- 3.40pm–6.10pm: Men's preliminary round
- 8.10pm–10.40pm: Men's preliminary round
Luge
- 4.30pm–7.40pm: Men's doubles runs 1 and 2 🏅 Women's doubles runs 1 and 2 🏅
Nordic combined
- 9am–9.45am: Men's individual Gundersen normal hill ski jumping
- 12.45pm–1.35pm: Men's individual Gundersen normal hill 10km 🏅
Snowboarding
- 9.30am–11.30am: Women's snowboard halfpipe qualification
- 6.30pm–8.30pm: Men's snowboard halfpipe qualification
Speed skating
- 5.30pm–7pm: Men's 1000m 🏅
Day 6 (Thursday 12 February 2026) – 9 gold medal events
Alpine skiing
- 10.30am–12.50pm: Women's super-G 🏅
Cross-country skiing
- 12pm–1.55pm: Women's 10km interval start free 🏅
Curling
- 8.05am–11.05am: Women's round robin 1
- 1.05pm–4.05pm: Men's round robin 2
- 6.05pm–9.05pm: Women's round robin 2
Freestyle skiing
- 9am–9.45am: Men's moguls qualification second round
- 11.15am–12.35pm: Men's moguls final 🏅
Ice hockey
- 11.10am–1.40pm: Men's preliminary round
- 3.40pm–6.10pm: Men's preliminary round
- 8.10pm–10.40pm: Men's preliminary round (2 games)
Luge
- 5.30pm–6.55pm: Team relay 🏅
Short track speed skating
- 7.15pm-9.20pm: Women's 500m quarter-finals, semi-finals, finals 🏅 Men's 1000m quarter-finals, semi-finals, finals 🏅
Skeleton
- 3pm-5.40pm: Men's heats 1 and 2
Snowboarding
- 9am–10.30am: Men's snowboard cross qualification
- 12.45pm–2.25pm: Men's snowboard cross finals 🏅
- 6.30pm–8.20pm: Women's snowboard halfpipe final 🏅
Speed skating
- 3.30pm–5.15pm: Women's 5000m 🏅
Day 7 (Friday 13 February 2026) – 7 gold medal events
Biathlon
- 1pm–2.40pm: Men's 10km sprint 🏅
Cross-country skiing
- 11am–12.55pm: Men's 10km interval start free 🏅
Curling
- 8.05am–11.05am: Men's round robin 3
- 1.05pm–4.05pm: Women's round robin 3
- 6.05pm–9.05pm: Men's round robin 4
Figure skating
- 6pm–10.15pm: Men's singles free skating 🏅
Ice hockey
- 11.10am–1.40pm: Men's preliminary round (2 games)
- 3.40pm–6.10pm: Men's preliminary round, Women's quarter-final
- 8.10pm–10.40pm: Men's preliminary round, Women's quarter-final
Skeleton
- 3pm–5.40pm: Women's heats 1 and 2
- 6.30pm–9.20pm: Men's heats 3 and 4 🏅
Snowboard
- 9am–10.30am: Women's snowboard cross qualification
- 12.30am–2.10pm: Women's snowboard cross finals 🏅
- 6.30pm–8.20pm: Men's snowboard halfpipe final 🏅
Speed skating
- 3pm–5.15pm: Men's 10000m 🏅
Day 8 (Saturday 14 February 2026) – 8 gold medal events
Alpine skiing
- 9am–11am: Men's giant slalom run 1
- 12.30pm–2.20pm: Men's giant slalom run 2 🏅
Biathlon
- 1pm–2.35pm: Women's 7.5km sprint 🏅
Cross-country skiing
- 11am–1pm: Women's 4x7.5km relay 🏅
Curling
- 8.05am–11.05am: Women's round robin 4
- 1.05pm–4.05pm: Men's round robin 5
- 6.05pm–9.05pm: Women's round robin 5
Freestyle skiing
- 9.30am–11.05am: Women's dual moguls final 🏅
- 6.30pm–8.45pm: Women's freeski big air qualification
Ice hockey
- 11.10am–1.40pm: Men's preliminary round (2 games)
- 3.40pm–6.10pm: Men's preliminary round, Women's quarter-final
- 8.10pm–10.40pm: Men's preliminary round, Women's quarter-final
Short track speed skating
- 7.15pm–10.05pm: Women's 1000m qualification; Men's 1500m quarter-finals, semi-finals, finals 🏅 Women's 3000m relay semi-finals
Skeleton
- 5pm–7.50pm: Women's heats 3 and 4 🏅
Ski jumping
- 5.45pm–8.05pm: Men's large hill individual 🏅
Speed skating
- 3pm–5.05pm: Women's team pursuit qualification, Men's 500m 🏅
Day 9 (Sunday 15 February 2026) – 9 gold medal events
Alpine skiing
- 9am–11am: Women's giant slalom run 1
- 12.30pm–2.20pm: Women's giant slalom run 2 🏅
Biathlon
- 10.15am–11am: Men's 12.5km pursuit 🏅
- 1.45pm–3pm: Women's 10km pursuit 🏅
Bobsleigh
- 9am–11.50am: Women's monobob heats 1 and 2
Cross-country skiing
- 11am–1pm: Men's 4x7.5km relay 🏅
Curling
- 8.05am–11.05am: Men's round robin 6
- 1.05pm–4.05pm: Women's round robin 6
- 6.05pm–9.05pm: Men's round robin 7
Figure skating
- 6.45pm–9.25pm: Pairs short program
Freestyle skiing
- 9.30am–11.05am: Men's dual moguls final 🏅
- 6.30pm–8.45pm: Men's freeski big air qualification
Ice hockey
- 11.10am–1.40pm: Men's preliminary round
- 3.40pm–6.10pm: Men's preliminary round
- 6.10pm–8.40pm: Men's preliminary round
- 8.10pm–10.40pm: Men's preliminary round
Skeleton
- 5pm–7pm: Mixed team 🏅
Ski jumping
- 5.45pm–8.05pm: Women's large hill individual 🏅
Snowboard
- 10am–11.30am: Mixed team snowboard cross qualification
- 12.45pm–2.05pm: Mixed team snowboard cross finals 🏅
Speed skating
- 3pm–5.05pm: Men's team pursuit qualification, Women's 500m 🏅
Day 10 (Monday 16 February 2026) – 6 gold medal events
Alpine skiing
- 9am–11am: Men's slalom run 1
- 12.30pm–2.20pm: Men's slalom run 2 🏅
Bobsleigh
- 9am–12pm: Two-man heats 1 and 2
- 6pm–9.15pm: Women's monobob heats 3 and 4 🏅
Curling
- 8.05am–11.05am: Women's round robin 7
- 1.05pm–4.05pm: Men's round robin 8
- 6.05pm–9.05pm: Women's round robin 8
Figure skating
- 7pm–10.10pm: Pairs free skating 🏅
Freestyle skiing
- 6.30pm–8.05pm: Women's freeski big air final 🏅
Ice hockey
- 3.40pm–6.10pm: Women's semi-finals
- 8.10pm–10.40pm: Women's semi-finals
Short track speed skating
- 10am–12.15pm: Men's 500m qualification; Women's 1000m quarter-finals, semi-finals, finals 🏅 Men's 5000m relay semi-finals
Ski jumping
- 6pm–8.05pm: Men's super team 🏅
Snowboarding
- 9.30am–11.45am: Women's snowboard slopestyle qualification
- 1pm–3.15pm: Men's snowboard slopestyle qualification
Day 11 (Tuesday 17 February 2026) – 7 gold medal events
Biathlon
- 1.30pm–3.10pm: Men's 4x7.5km relay 🏅
Bobsleigh
- 6pm–9.10pm: Two-man heats 3 and 4 🏅
Curling
- 8.05am–11.05am: Men's round robin 9
- 1.05pm–4.05pm: Women's round robin 9
- 6.05pm–9.05pm: Men's round robin 10
Figure skating
- 5.45pm–10pm: Women's singles short program
Freestyle skiing
- 10am–11.15am: Women's aerials qualification
- 12.30pm–1.45pm: Men's aerials qualification
- 6.30pm–8.05pm: Men's freeski big air final 🏅
Ice hockey
- 11.10am–1.40pm: Men's qualification playoffs (2 games)
- 3.40pm–6.10pm: Men's qualification playoffs
- 8.10pm–10.40pm: Men's qualification playoffs
Nordic combined
- 9am–9.45am: Men's individual Gundersen large hill ski jumping
- 12.45pm–1.35pm: Men's individual Gundersen large hill 10km 🏅
Snowboarding
- 12pm–1.50pm: Women's snowboard slopestyle final 🏅
Speed skating
- 1.30pm–4.25: Men's team pursuit finals 🏅 Women's team pursuit finals 🏅
Day 12 (Wednesday 18 February 2026) – 8 gold medal events
Alpine skiing
- 9am–11am: Women's slalom run 1
- 12.30pm–2.20pm: Women's slalom run 2 🏅
Biathlon
- 1.45pm–3.20pm: Women's 4x6km relay 🏅
Cross-country skiing
- 8.45am–9.45am: Men's team sprint free qualification, Women's team sprint free qualification
- 10.45am–12.15pm: Men's team sprint free finals 🏅 Women's team sprint free finals 🏅
Curling
- 8.05am–11.05am: Women's round robin 10
- 1.05pm–4.05pm: Men's round robin 11
- 6.05pm–9.05pm: Women's round robin 11
Freestyle skiing
- 10.30am–12.05pm: Women's aerials final 🏅
Ice hockey
- 11.10am–1.40pm: Men's quarter-finals
- 1.10pm–3.40pm: Men's quarter-finals
- 3.40pm–6.10pm: Men's quarter-finals
- 8.10pm–10.40pm: Men's quarter-finals
Short track speed skating
- 7.15pm–9.05pm: Men's 500m quarter-finals, semi-finals, finals 🏅 Women's 3000m relay 🏅
Snowboarding
- 11.30am–1.20pm: Men's snowboard slopestyle final 🏅
Day 13 (Thursday 19 February 2026) – 7 gold medal events
Curling
- 8.05am–11.05am: Men's round robin 12
- 1.05pm–4.05pm: Women's round robin 12
- 6.05pm–9.05pm: Men's semi-finals
Figure skating
- 6pm–10.15pm: Women's singles free skating 🏅
Freestyle skiing
- 9.30am–11.30am: Men's freeski halfpipe qualification
- 10.30am–12.05pm: Men's aerials final 🏅
- 6.30pm–8.30pm: Women's freeski halfpipe qualification
Ice hockey
- 1.40pm–4.10pm: Women's bronze medal final 🥉
- 6.10pm–9.10pm: Women's gold medal final 🏅
Nordic combined
- 9am–9.50am: Men's team sprint large hill
- 1pm–2pm: Men's team sprint 2x7.5km 🏅
Ski mountaineering
- 8.50am–10.10am: Men's sprint heats, Women's sprint heats
- 11.55am–1.45pm: Men's sprint final 🏅 Women's sprint final 🏅
Speed skating
- 3.30pm–5.10pm: Men's 1500m 🏅
Day 14 (Friday 20 February 2026) – 6 gold medal events
Biathlon
- 1.15pm–2.20pm: Men's 15km mass start 🏅
Bobsleigh
- 6pm-9.10pm:Two-woman heats 1 and 2
Curling
- 1.05pm–4.05pm: Women's semi-finals
- 6.05pm–9.05pm: Men's bronze medal match 🥉
Freestyle skiing
- 9am–10.30am: Women's ski cross qualification
- 11am–12.40pm: Women's ski cross finals 🏅
- 6.30pm–8.20pm: Men's freeski halfpipe final 🏅
Ice hockey
- 3.40pm–6.10pm: Men's semi-finals
- 8.10pm–10.40pm: Men's semi-finals
Short track speed skating
- 7.15pm–9.40pm: Women's 1500m quarter-finals, semi-finals, finals 🏅 Men's 5000m relay finals 🏅
Speed skating
- 3.30pm–5.10pm: Women's 1500m 🏅
Day 15 (Saturday 21 February 2026) – 10 gold medal events
Biathlon
- 1.15pm–2.15pm: Women's 12.5km mass start 🏅
Bobsleigh
- 9am–12pm: Four-man heats 1 and 2
- 6pm–9.10pm: Two-woman heats 3 and 4 🏅
Cross-country skiing
- 10am–1.05pm: Men's 50km mass start classic 🏅
Curling
- 1.05pm–4.05pm: Women's bronze medal match 🥉
- 6.05pm–9.25pm: Men's gold medal match 🏅
Figure skating
- 7pm–9.30pm: Exhibition gala
Freestyle skiing
- 9am–10.30am: Men's ski cross qualification
- 9.45am–11.35am: Mixed team aerials final 🏅
- 11am–12.40pm: Men's ski cross finals 🏅
- 6.30pm–8.20pm: Women's freeski halfpipe final 🏅
Ice hockey
- 7.40pm–10.40pm: Men's bronze medal match 🥉
Ski mountaineering
- 12.30pm–1.50pm: Mixed relay finals 🏅
Speed skating
- 2pm–5pm: Men's mass start 🏅 Women's mass start 🏅
Day 16 (Sunday 22 February 2026) – 4 gold medal events
Bobsleigh
- 9am–12.20pm: Four-man heats 3 and 4 🏅
Cross-country skiing
- 9am–12.35pm: Women's 50km mass start classic 🏅
Curling
- 10.05am–1.25pm: Women's gold medal match 🏅
Ice hockey
- 12.40pm–3.40pm: Men's gold medal match 🏅
CLOSING CEREMONY
- Time TBC
