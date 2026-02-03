Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New York among six US cities selected to host 2028 Olympics soccer tournament

Soccer matches at the 2028 LA Olympics will take place across six US cities
Soccer matches at the 2028 LA Olympics will take place across six US cities (Getty)
  • Six cities have been named to host soccer matches at the 2028 Olympics.
  • The matches will take place in New York, Columbus, Nashville, St Louis, San Diego and San Jose.
  • The Games are due to take place in Los Angeles, but the soccer tournament will be staged across the US.
  • LA 2028 chief executive Reynold Hoover confirmed the matches will be played in “premier existing Major League soccer stadiums”.
  • It has been previously announced that knockout games and medal matches will take place at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

