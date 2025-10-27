Former Arsenal star shares heartbreaking message in search for missing dog
- Wales international footballer Aaron Ramsey is facing a distressing personal ordeal in Mexico, desperately searching for his lost dog, Halo.
- Ramsey has offered a substantial $10,000 reward for the return of his beagle, who went missing earlier this month.
- Halo was reportedly lost from a dog shelter in Dolores, Guanajuato, prompting a public appeal from Ramsey and his wife, Colleen.
- The ongoing search for his pet led Ramsey to miss his club Pumas' most recent fixture against Leon on Saturday.
- Pumas coach Efrain Juarez and teammates have expressed their full support for Ramsey during this difficult time.