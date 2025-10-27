Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former Arsenal star shares heartbreaking message in search for missing dog

Aaron Ramsey arrives in Mexico to join 'historic' soccer club Pumas
  • Wales international footballer Aaron Ramsey is facing a distressing personal ordeal in Mexico, desperately searching for his lost dog, Halo.
  • Ramsey has offered a substantial $10,000 reward for the return of his beagle, who went missing earlier this month.
  • Halo was reportedly lost from a dog shelter in Dolores, Guanajuato, prompting a public appeal from Ramsey and his wife, Colleen.
  • The ongoing search for his pet led Ramsey to miss his club Pumas' most recent fixture against Leon on Saturday.
  • Pumas coach Efrain Juarez and teammates have expressed their full support for Ramsey during this difficult time.
