Aaron Ramsey offers $10,000 reward for return of missing dog in Mexico
Aaron Ramsey’s move to Mexico has become a nightmare off the field
Wales international Aaron Ramsey is facing a distressing personal ordeal in Mexico, as the football star continues a desperate search for his lost dog, Halo, offering a substantial $10,000 reward.
The former Arsenal, Juventus, and Cardiff midfielder, who moved to Mexico in July on a one-year contract with top-tier Pumas, posted a poignant black-and-white photograph on Instagram on Friday.
The image showed Ramsey embracing his beagle, accompanied by the heartfelt message: "What I’d do to hold you one last time Halo."
He has since issued a public appeal for assistance, stating: "Please help us find Halo, he was lost in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato."
The ongoing search led Ramsey to miss Pumas' most recent fixture against Leon on Saturday.
Halo reportedly went missing earlier this month after being left at a dog shelter in the city of Dolores, situated within Guanajuato, an industrial and agricultural state in central Mexico.
Pumas currently sit 12th in the 18-team league.
His Pumas teammates and coach know how important the dog is to Ramsey.
“We are with him, let’s see what happens in the upcoming days," Pumas coach Efrain Juarez said after his team's 1-0 win against Lyon. "He has this issue, we all know what it is, with his dog but we are there for him,”
“We are still searching for answers. If you see a beagle in San Ignacio, Dolores Hidalgo, please message us,” Ramsey’s wife Colleen Ramsey said on social media.
Ramsey finished the final three games of the 2024-25 season as Cardiff's interim manager after it was relegated from England's League Championship to third-tier League One.
With 86 appearances for Wales, he helped his country reach the Euro 2016 semifinals.
