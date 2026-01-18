Afcon final interrupted by Senegal temporarily walking off field
- The Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and hosts Morocco was marred by chaos and controversy.
- Senegal's players briefly abandoned the pitch in stoppage time after a disputed penalty was awarded to Morocco, following a disallowed goal for Senegal.
- The team, led by coach Pape Thiaw, returned after a 14-minute delay, with goalkeeper Édouard Mendy saving the subsequent penalty.
- Further unrest ensued, including Senegal fans attempting to storm the pitch and journalists clashing in the press box.
- Pape Gueye scored for Senegal in the fourth minute of extra time, giving his side a 1-0 lead.