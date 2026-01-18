Africa Cup of Nations thrown into chaos after Senegal players walk off field in protest
Senegal fans attempting to storm the pitch and journalists clashing in the press box
The Africa Cup of Nations final descended into chaos, heading into extra time after a goalless 90 minutes marked by a controversial penalty decision that saw Senegal's players briefly abandon the pitch.
The incident occurred in stoppage time when hosts Morocco were awarded a spot-kick, moments after Senegal had a goal disallowed at the opposite end.
Senegal coach Pape Thiaw led his team off the field amidst celebrations and whistles from Moroccan supporters.
After a 14-minute delay, the players returned, and goalkeeper Édouard Mendy dramatically saved Brahim Díaz's penalty in the 24th minute of second-half stoppage time.
This sparked further unrest, with Senegal fans attempting to storm the pitch and journalists clashing in the press box.
The deadlock was finally broken in the fourth minute of extra time when Senegal's Pape Gueye swept the ball into the top right corner with his left boot, giving his side a 1-0 lead at the end of the first period of extra time.
