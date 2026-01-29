Senegal boss fined £72k after Afcon final mayhem
- Senegal manager Pape Thiaw has been suspended for five games and fined $100,000 (£72,000) by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for unsporting conduct during the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final.
- Thiaw ordered his players off the pitch late in the match after a controversial goal disallowance, leading to a 14-minute delay before Senegal went on to win.
- Senegal's federation was fined $615,000, and players Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr received two-game suspensions for unsporting behaviour towards the referee.
- CAF dismissed Morocco's bid to have the match result overturned following the disruption caused by Senegal's players leaving the field.
- Hosts Morocco were also sanctioned with fines totalling $315,000 for issues including ball boy conduct and supporter laser use, with players Achraf Hakimi and Ismael Saibari receiving suspensions for unsporting behaviour.
