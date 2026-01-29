Senegal manager Pape Thiaw given five-match ban after Africa Cup of Nations final chaos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has suspended Senegal coach Pape Thiaw for five games and fined him $100,000 (£72,000) for "unsporting conduct" after he told his players to leave the pitch during the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final against Morocco.

CAF also fined Senegal's federation $615,000 (£445,000) due to the team's conduct and the behaviour of their fans, while players Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr were suspended for two CAF games for unsporting behaviour towards the referee.

However, Morocco's bid to have the result of the match overturned after Senegal players left the pitch leading to a 14-minute delay in the game was dismissed by CAF's Disciplinary Committee.

open image in gallery There were chaotic scenes at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations final ( AP )

Hosts Morocco were also sanctioned with fines totalling $315,000 (£228,000) for the conduct of the ball boys during the game, the behaviour of their players and staff in the Video Assistant Review area, and the use of lasers by supporters.

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi (two CAF matches, one suspended for a year) and Ismael Saibari (three CAF matches) were suspended for unsporting conduct as they tried to remove the pitch-side towel of Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the driving rain in Rabat.

Senegal coach Thiaw had told his players to leave the pitch late on in the match after they had a goal disallowed, and minutes later Morocco were awarded a penalty that was ultimately missed by Brahim Diaz.

Senegal went on to win the game thanks to Pape Gueye’s extra-time goal.

The chaotic scenes at the final were an end to what was otherwise a successful Afcon that produced record revenues for CAF.

Reuters