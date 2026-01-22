Senegal boss defends Afcon final walk-off protest in social media post
Senegal’s players walked off the pitch after Morocco were awarded a stoppage time penalty in the Afcon final
Senegal coach Pape Thiaw has defended his team’s controversial walkoff during the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final, characterising the decision as an emotional reaction taken amid the chaos of the moment.
The incident occurred last Sunday when Senegal’s players left the pitch in stoppage time after Morocco was awarded a penalty, immediately following a disallowed goal for Senegal that could have secured them the trophy.
Thiaw took to Instagram on Thursday to explain his actions, stating: "It was never my intention to go against the principles of the game I love so much. I simply tried to protect my players from injustice. What some may perceive as a violation of the rules is nothing more than an emotional reaction to the bias of the situation. After deliberation, we decided to resume the match and go for the trophy."
The dramatic stoppage saw star player Sadio Mané persuade his teammates to return to the field, allowing Brahim Díaz to take Morocco’s penalty.
Díaz’s effort was saved in the final moments of normal time, and Pape Guaye subsequently scored in extra time, securing a 1-0 victory for Senegal.
However, the walkoff drew sharp criticism, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino condemning the action the following day.
The Moroccan Football Federation announced it was pursuing legal action with both FIFA and the Confederation of African Football, arguing the incident "significantly impacted the normal flow of the match and the players’ performance."
The decision to award the penalty ignited widespread disorder, with fights erupting around the pitch involving rival players on the sideline and stewards clashing with Senegalese fans behind one of the goals.
Some supporters managed to breach security and enter the field, where altercations continued before they were eventually removed. The walkoff ultimately led to a 15-minute delay, with fighting still ongoing as Díaz took his unsuccessful spot-kick.
Thiaw reflected on the tournament, saying: "We experienced an exceptional tournament with magnificent organization, which ended unfortunately in a dramatic fashion."
The Senegalese Football Federation had previously voiced concerns over a lack of "fair play" from the Moroccan hosts before the final, intensifying the Teranga Lions’ sense of injustice when their late goal was disallowed and the penalty awarded against them.
Concluding his statement, Thiaw offered an apology: "I apologize if I have offended anyone, but football lovers will understand that emotion is an integral part of this sport."
