Afcon journalists slammed for behaviour after chaotic final

The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) has condemned the conduct of some journalists following the chaotic African Cup of Nations (Afcon) final between Morocco and Senegal on Sunday.

Videos captured Moroccan journalists walking out of the post-match press conference as the victorious Senegal coach, Pape Bouna Thiaw, entered the room holding his daughter’s hand.

This sparked arguments and scuffles between Moroccan and Senegalese media, which continued until Thiaw ultimately left the conference.

Senegal secured a 1-0 victory over the hosts after extra time, but the showpiece event was already overshadowed by farcical scenes earlier in the match when Thiaw ordered his players off the pitch in protest at a penalty awarded to Morocco during stoppage time in the second half when the game was goalless.

In a statement, AIPS said: "The AIPS Executive Committee strongly condemns the behaviour of colleagues who prevented the post-match press conference of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat from proceeding smoothly on Sunday."

open image in gallery Senegal boss Pape Thiaw took his players off the pitch after a late penalty call went in Morocco’s favour ( REUTERS )

The organisation added: "Our Association cannot accept that certain colleagues could tarnish the dignity of our profession, hence we have asked our colleagues at AIPS Africa for a detailed report on the incident."

Midfielder Pape Gueye scored the winning goal in the 94th minute, after Morocco’s Brahim Diaz had squandered the chance to win the match for the hosts by missing a last-gasp penalty in normal time, following a 14-minute delay.

Senegal’s players returned home to the capital city of Dakar in the early hours of Tuesday as they paraded the trophy in front of thousands of fans.

They were greeted by the country’s president, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who hailed the team following their triumph.

He said: “They did it heroically, they played beautiful football, they were incredibly fair and they were exemplary both on and off the field. We can only be proud of them.”