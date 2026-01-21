Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has announced substantial bonuses and plots of coastal land for each member of the national football team, following their recent triumph in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final.

The lavish rewards were unveiled during a celebratory ceremony in the capital, Dakar, on Tuesday night, as thousands of jubilant supporters lined the streets to welcome home the victorious Lions of Teranga.

The team secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Morocco after extra time, a match marked by controversy when Senegal staged a walk-off after a penalty was awarded against them deep into stoppage time.

Morocco subsequently missed the spot-kick, before Pape Gueye sealed the trophy with a superb strike just four minutes into extra time. Earlier on Tuesday, the players paraded atop a bus emblazoned with "African champions" along Dakar's corniche towards the presidential palace.

Each of the squad's 28 players will receive 75 million CFA francs (approximately £106,000) and 1,500 square-metre plots of land.

open image in gallery Senegal president Bassirou Diomaye Faye confirmed players would received bonuses and plots of land after winning Afcon ( AFP/Getty )

The total payout for the players amounts to 2.1 billion CFA francs, or around £3.1 million.

Further rewards include 50 million CFA francs and 1,000 square-metre plots for members of Senegal's football federation, while the Senegalese delegation to Morocco will receive 20 million CFA francs and 500 square-metre plots. Sports ministry staff are also set to receive 305 million CFA francs in bonuses.

This significant expenditure comes as Senegal grapples with considerable national debt, which the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected to hit 132% of GDP by the end of 2024.

The current administration has uncovered billions in debts reportedly not disclosed by the previous government, leading the IMF to freeze a \$1.8 billion lending programme and forcing Senegal to rely heavily on regional debt auctions. A new IMF mission chief visited Senegal this week for introductory talks.

Addressing the team, President Faye stated: "Dear Lions, you have honoured the flag entrusted to you. You have honoured Senegal. You have shown by example that when Senegalese people move forward together with discipline and confidence, no challenge is beyond their reach."

Senegal previously won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021, beating Egypt in the final, with players then receiving 50 million CFA francs and 200 square-metre plots of land.

Patrice Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football, announced in December that the winners of the 35th edition in Morocco would receive $10 million in prize money.